KSHB 41 Weather | Nice weekend ahead with some isolated storm chances

A few afternoon to evening storms are possible today with a sunny showers or two tomorrow
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-07-22 09:17:44-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nice weather expected for the weekend as we stay mainly mostly sunny
  • Isolated storms this afternoon with a shower or two tomorrow but low risk for severe weather
  • Longest and strongest stretch of dangerous heat next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and beautiful tomorrow morning with dry air and cool temperatures. A west wind increases afternoon humidity and cloud cover. Isolated storms pop in the afternoon and/or evening. Low risk of severe weather.
High: 86
Wind: W 5-10

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear.
Low: 65
Wind: W/SW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Can't rule out a quick light shower but most will stay dry.
High: 91
Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Heat wave begins.
High: 96
Wind: S/SW 10-15 G20

