KSHB 41 Weather | Nice weekend ahead with some isolated storm chances

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice weather expected for the weekend as we stay mainly mostly sunny

Isolated storms this afternoon with a shower or two tomorrow but low risk for severe weather

Longest and strongest stretch of dangerous heat next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and beautiful tomorrow morning with dry air and cool temperatures. A west wind increases afternoon humidity and cloud cover. Isolated storms pop in the afternoon and/or evening. Low risk of severe weather.

High: 86

Wind: W 5-10

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear.

Low: 65

Wind: W/SW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Can't rule out a quick light shower but most will stay dry.

High: 91

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Heat wave begins.

High: 96

Wind: S/SW 10-15 G20

