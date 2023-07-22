KSHB 41 Weather | Nice weekend ahead with some isolated storm chances

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice weather expected for the weekend as we stay mainly mostly sunny
- Isolated storms this afternoon with a shower or two tomorrow but low risk for severe weather
- Longest and strongest stretch of dangerous heat next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and beautiful tomorrow morning with dry air and cool temperatures. A west wind increases afternoon humidity and cloud cover. Isolated storms pop in the afternoon and/or evening. Low risk of severe weather.
High: 86
Wind: W 5-10
Tonight: Becoming mostly clear.
Low: 65
Wind: W/SW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Can't rule out a quick light shower but most will stay dry.
High: 91
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Heat wave begins.
High: 96
Wind: S/SW 10-15 G20
