KSHB 41 Weather | Nicest day of the week despite increasing clouds during the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmest day of the week today thanks to more snow melt and a light south breeze

Next storm system brings rain to the area Thursday evening

A weaker disturbance passes by Friday night and brings snow to areas north of 36-HWY

A chilly but mostly dry weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Our best day to be outside! Less snow on the ground and a light southerly breeze will bring temperatures back to normal. High clouds increase in the afternoon.

High: 50°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clouds thicken overnight keeping temperatures more comfortable. The wind picks up as well.

Low: 37°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Thursday: Clouds continue to build as rain gradually spreads into the area from south to north. Rain will likely pick up during the early evening. Rainfall amounts could reach .50-1" through Friday morning with the higher amounts southeast.

High: 48°

Wind: SW 8-12 mph, Evening: NE 10-20 mph

Friday: Temperatures drop to near freezing early in the morning allowing for any lingering areas of rain to change to sleet. Very little impacts expected with this round of wintry mix as road temperatures stay above 32°. Cloudy and cold through the majority of the day. Will need to monitor another weak disturbance arriving Friday night that brings northern Missouri snow.

Low: 32° High: 37°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

