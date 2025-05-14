KSHB 41 Weather | No Chance Of Rain

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heating up with a few clouds but no chance of rain
- There will be rain shifts with the next chance of rain most likely arriving Sunday
- A big warm up today
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A few periods of clouds mixed with sunshine. No chance of rain and breezy.
Wind: East-Southeast 10-25 mph
High: 88º
Tonight: Clear with light winds.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 66º
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm.
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
High: 85º
