KSHB 41 Weather | No Chance Of Rain

A few clouds with higher humidity
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heating up with a few clouds but no chance of rain
  • There will be rain shifts with the next chance of rain most likely arriving Sunday
  • A big warm up today

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A few periods of clouds mixed with sunshine. No chance of rain and breezy.

Wind: East-Southeast 10-25 mph

High: 88º

Tonight: Clear with light winds.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Low: 66º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm.

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

High: 85º

