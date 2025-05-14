KSHB 41 Weather | No Chance Of Rain

A few clouds with higher humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heating up with a few clouds but no chance of rain

There will be rain shifts with the next chance of rain most likely arriving Sunday

A big warm up today KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: A few periods of clouds mixed with sunshine. No chance of rain and breezy. Wind: East-Southeast 10-25 mph High: 88º Tonight: Clear with light winds.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 66º Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: SW 10-20 mph High: 85º Get more updates from our weather team:

