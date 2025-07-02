KSHB 41 Weather | No Rain For A Couple Days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The weather will dry out for a few days
- Humidity becomes noticeable by weeks end
- Scattered showers and storms possible this weekned
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Light winds!
High: 90°
Wind: South 0-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and comfortable.
Wind: Light & variable.
Low: 71º
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, & humid!
Wind: South 5-10 mph
High: 90º
Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
Wind: South 10-20
Low: 73º High: 90º
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of thunderstorms. High: 86º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.