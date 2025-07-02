KSHB 41 Weather | No Rain For A Couple Days

WEATHER HEADLINES



The weather will dry out for a few days

Humidity becomes noticeable by weeks end

Scattered showers and storms possible this weekned KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Light winds! High: 90° Wind: South 0-10 mph Tonight: Clear and comfortable.

Wind: Light & variable. Low: 71º Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, & humid! Wind: South 5-10 mph High: 90º Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Wind: South 10-20 Low: 73º High: 90º Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of thunderstorms. High: 86º Get more updates from our weather team:

