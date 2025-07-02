Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | No Rain For A Couple Days

A few beautiful afternoon clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The weather will dry out for a few days
  • Humidity becomes noticeable by weeks end
  • Scattered showers and storms possible this weekned

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Light winds!

High: 90°

Wind: South 0-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and comfortable.
Wind: Light & variable.

Low: 71º

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, & humid!

Wind: South 5-10 mph

High: 90º

Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

Wind: South 10-20

Low: 73º High: 90º

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of thunderstorms. High: 86º

