KSHB 41 Weather | Not as warm today, but still feels very nice for February

Highs hold in the 60s over the next 3 days
2024-02-22

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs briefly drop to the 60s during the next three days
  • The February warmth builds Sunday, nearing record temperatures Monday & Tuesday
  • A strong storm system drops temperatures significantly Wednesday & Thursday and brings our next chance for precipitation

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon with more of a breeze out of the north. Temperatures cool down a bit but continue to stay above the average high of 46°.
High: 64°
Wind: N 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and much cooler.
Low: 35°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Lots of sunshine and breezy, which will drop temperatures a few degrees once again. Still feels great for February!
High: 60°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

