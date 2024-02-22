KSHB 41 Weather | Not as warm today, but still feels very nice for February

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs briefly drop to the 60s during the next three days

The February warmth builds Sunday, nearing record temperatures Monday & Tuesday

A strong storm system drops temperatures significantly Wednesday & Thursday and brings our next chance for precipitation

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon with more of a breeze out of the north. Temperatures cool down a bit but continue to stay above the average high of 46°.

High: 64°

Wind: N 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and much cooler.

Low: 35°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Lots of sunshine and breezy, which will drop temperatures a few degrees once again. Still feels great for February!

High: 60°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

