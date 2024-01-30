KSHB 41 Weather | Not as warm today but still nice for January

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Slightly cooler today but is able to rebound to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday
- Rain chances increase over the weekend, beginning Friday night
- Temperatures drop briefly to the 40s on Sunday & Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Increasing clouds in central Missouri while staying sunny over KC and eastern Kansas. A cooler northwest breeze will keep temperatures running cooler compared to yesterday.
High: 51°, 40s to the east
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy sky and even chillier.
Low: 30°
Wind: Light to NW 5 mph
Wednesday: More sunshine and warmer breezes reestablish our warm afternoons.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
