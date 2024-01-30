Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Not as warm today but still nice for January

Daytime highs hold near 50 degrees today
and last updated 2024-01-30 06:00:09-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Slightly cooler today but is able to rebound to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday
  • Rain chances increase over the weekend, beginning Friday night
  • Temperatures drop briefly to the 40s on Sunday & Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds in central Missouri while staying sunny over KC and eastern Kansas. A cooler northwest breeze will keep temperatures running cooler compared to yesterday.
High: 51°, 40s to the east
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy sky and even chillier.
Low: 30°

Wind: Light to NW 5 mph

Wednesday: More sunshine and warmer breezes reestablish our warm afternoons.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

