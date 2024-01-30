KSHB 41 Weather | Not as warm today but still nice for January

WEATHER HEADLINES



Slightly cooler today but is able to rebound to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday

Rain chances increase over the weekend, beginning Friday night

Temperatures drop briefly to the 40s on Sunday & Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds in central Missouri while staying sunny over KC and eastern Kansas. A cooler northwest breeze will keep temperatures running cooler compared to yesterday.

High: 51°, 40s to the east

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy sky and even chillier.

Low: 30°

Wind: Light to NW 5 mph

Wednesday: More sunshine and warmer breezes reestablish our warm afternoons.

High: 60°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

