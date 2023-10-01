KSHB 41 Weather | October starts hot, cold front Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very warm to hot with moderate humidity through Tuesday, a breeze will help a bit

Cold front arrives Wednesday!

A period or two of rain and a few thunderstorms Tuesday night through early Thursday

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Thursday into next weekend, lows in the 40s and 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Still well above average and partly to mostly sunny.

High: 90°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

This Evening: Great weather!

Temperatures drop to 75°-80°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds and mild.

Low: 65°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Same as October 1st. Still well above average and partly to mostly sunny.

High: 89°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: The change in our weather begins. We will see more clouds, wind and humidity with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Low: 67° High: 85°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

