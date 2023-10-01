KSHB 41 Weather | October starts hot, cold front Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very warm to hot with moderate humidity through Tuesday, a breeze will help a bit
- Cold front arrives Wednesday!
- A period or two of rain and a few thunderstorms Tuesday night through early Thursday
- Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Thursday into next weekend, lows in the 40s and 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Still well above average and partly to mostly sunny.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
This Evening: Great weather!
Temperatures drop to 75°-80°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds and mild.
Low: 65°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Same as October 1st. Still well above average and partly to mostly sunny.
High: 89°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tuesday: The change in our weather begins. We will see more clouds, wind and humidity with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Low: 67° High: 85°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
