KSHB 41 Weather | One brief chance of rain this weekend

Highs today will be near 80°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather Friday-Sunday, slight storm chance Saturday afternoon and evening
  • The sky will turn hazy later today and last all weekend from Canadian wildfire smoke
  • Another period of stormy weather begins next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with some afternoon clouds and haze.
High: 79º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and comfortable.
Low: 57º
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm with a chance of a shower or T-Storm during the afternoon and evening, mainly west of Kansas City
High: 84º
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hazy and very warm
Low: 62º
High: 86º
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Report a typo

