KSHB 41 Weather | One brief chance of rain this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather Friday-Sunday, slight storm chance Saturday afternoon and evening
- The sky will turn hazy later today and last all weekend from Canadian wildfire smoke
- Another period of stormy weather begins next Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny skies with some afternoon clouds and haze.
High: 79º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and comfortable.
Low: 57º
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm with a chance of a shower or T-Storm during the afternoon and evening, mainly west of Kansas City
High: 84º
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hazy and very warm
Low: 62º
High: 86º
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.