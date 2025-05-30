KSHB 41 Weather | One brief chance of rain this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather Friday-Sunday, slight storm chance Saturday afternoon and evening

The sky will turn hazy later today and last all weekend from Canadian wildfire smoke

Another period of stormy weather begins next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with some afternoon clouds and haze.

High: 79º

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and comfortable.

Low: 57º

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm with a chance of a shower or T-Storm during the afternoon and evening, mainly west of Kansas City

High: 84º

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hazy and very warm

Low: 62º

High: 86º

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

