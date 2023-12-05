Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | One final cool afternoon before warmer temperatures surge in the rest of the week

High temperatures climb into the 50s & 60s Wednesday-Friday
and last updated 2023-12-05 06:32:05-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooler today with highs staying slightly below normal
  • Warming trend starts tomorrow with highs climbing to the 50s & 60s through Friday
  • Rain increases across the area Friday evening, changing over to snow Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A one-day cooling trend under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The wind dies down by the late afternoon and evening.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 15-20, G 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and even colder with a calm wind.
Low: 27°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph, calm

Wednesday: The clear and cold start quickly transforms to a pleasant afternoon with gusty winds. Enjoy the sunshine and 50s!
High: 52°
Wind: S-SW 10-20, G 25 mph

