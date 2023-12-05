KSHB 41 Weather | One final cool afternoon before warmer temperatures surge in the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cooler today with highs staying slightly below normal

Warming trend starts tomorrow with highs climbing to the 50s & 60s through Friday

Rain increases across the area Friday evening, changing over to snow Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A one-day cooling trend under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The wind dies down by the late afternoon and evening.

High: 44°

Wind: NW 15-20, G 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and even colder with a calm wind.

Low: 27°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph, calm

Wednesday: The clear and cold start quickly transforms to a pleasant afternoon with gusty winds. Enjoy the sunshine and 50s!

High: 52°

Wind: S-SW 10-20, G 25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

