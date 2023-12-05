KSHB 41 Weather | One final cool afternoon before warmer temperatures surge in the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler today with highs staying slightly below normal
- Warming trend starts tomorrow with highs climbing to the 50s & 60s through Friday
- Rain increases across the area Friday evening, changing over to snow Saturday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: A one-day cooling trend under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The wind dies down by the late afternoon and evening.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 15-20, G 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and even colder with a calm wind.
Low: 27°
Wind: N-NW 5 mph, calm
Wednesday: The clear and cold start quickly transforms to a pleasant afternoon with gusty winds. Enjoy the sunshine and 50s!
High: 52°
Wind: S-SW 10-20, G 25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.