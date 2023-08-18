KSHB 41 Weather | One more day of pleasant temperatures before the extreme heat settles in

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Enjoy the final day of pleasant temperatures & drier air before the high heat arrives Saturday
- The Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect at 12pm Saturday & lasts for 5 days, into next week
- Searching beyond the Super 10-Day for next storm
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: An afternoon filled with sunshine and warmer highs, although humidity stays low and comfortable.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear skies and breezy. Temperatures are much warmer overnight.
Low: 70°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Lots of sunshine and becoming very hot! Drink lots of fluids and take frequent breaks if spending lots of time outside. An Excessive Heat Watch starts at 12pm.
High: 97° Heat Index: 100-105°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Sunday: The dangerously hot weather continues. Stay safe!
Low: 76° High: 99° Heat Index: 105°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.