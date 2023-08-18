KSHB 41 Weather | One more day of pleasant temperatures before the extreme heat settles in

WEATHER HEADLINES



Enjoy the final day of pleasant temperatures & drier air before the high heat arrives Saturday

The Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect at 12pm Saturday & lasts for 5 days, into next week

Searching beyond the Super 10-Day for next storm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: An afternoon filled with sunshine and warmer highs, although humidity stays low and comfortable.

High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and breezy. Temperatures are much warmer overnight.

Low: 70°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and becoming very hot! Drink lots of fluids and take frequent breaks if spending lots of time outside. An Excessive Heat Watch starts at 12pm.

High: 97° Heat Index: 100-105°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Sunday: The dangerously hot weather continues. Stay safe!

Low: 76° High: 99° Heat Index: 105°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

