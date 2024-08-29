KSHB 41 Weather | One more day of the heat before a cold front brings a taste of fall this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



The heat continues today with highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 100°

A cold front sweeps through overnight & Friday morning with a chance of rain and rumbles of thunder

Great weather for Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, with a better chance arriving after midnight along a cold front.

High: 94° Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms move in from the northwest. The storms may initially contain some strong wind gusts or small hail. The band of storms weakens as it travels southeast and keeps a chance of passing showers into the Friday morning commute.

Low: 70°

Wind: S to N 5-10 mph, gustier along the front

Friday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers lingering through the day.

High 80°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

