KSHB 41 Weather | One more mild day as rain increases in the late afternoon and evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain picks up after 7-8pm tonight with .50"-1" of rain possible

A wintry mix Friday afternoon/evening will bring minor accumulations to areas in northern Missouri

Weekend seasonally cool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy and mild through the day with rain increasing from south to north toward the end of th evening commute. Heavy rain possible overnight up to the Missouri/Iowa border. Rainfall amounts could reach .50-1" through Friday morning.

High: 52°

Wind: SW 8-12 mph, Evening: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Cold air could change over any rain to a snow/wintry mix in northern Missouri for a few hours before sunrise. Rain ends quickly and should be dry for the morning commute.

Low: 34°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

Friday: A wintry mix develops as the storm exits Friday morning. Ground temperatures above freezing restrict any accumulations across KC. A second disturbance swings through the area between 2pm-7pm bringing a rain/snow mix. Little accumulation expected in KC as air temperatures are too warm. Northern Missouri could receive up to 1" of snow.

High: 37°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

