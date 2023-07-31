Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Ongoing rain and thunderstorms this morning & afternoon

The off & on thunderstorms today will keep temperatures in the low 80s
KSHB-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
KSHB-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
and last updated 2023-07-31 04:48:47-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A stream of rain and thunderstorms continue out of Nebraska this morning and afternoon
  • Daytime highs stay nice and cool today but heat back up Tuesday-Thursday
  • Another cold front by the end of the week brings pleasant relief into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Grab the rain gear today! Rain and thunderstorms are likely through the morning & slowly move east into the late afternoon. The severe weather threat is low. Daytime highs stay nice and cool.
High: 82°
Wind: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few storms around by sunrise Tuesday.
Low: 73°

Wind: E 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and heating up. Still a chance of thunderstorms around in the morning and afternoon.
High: 92° Heat Index: 100-105°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and staying hot and humid. Some thunderstorms are possible.
Low: 75° High: 90°

Wind: SE to E 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.