KSHB 41 Weather | Ongoing rain and thunderstorms this morning & afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



A stream of rain and thunderstorms continue out of Nebraska this morning and afternoon

Daytime highs stay nice and cool today but heat back up Tuesday-Thursday

Another cold front by the end of the week brings pleasant relief into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Grab the rain gear today! Rain and thunderstorms are likely through the morning & slowly move east into the late afternoon. The severe weather threat is low. Daytime highs stay nice and cool.

High: 82°

Wind: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few storms around by sunrise Tuesday.

Low: 73°

Wind: E 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and heating up. Still a chance of thunderstorms around in the morning and afternoon.

High: 92° Heat Index: 100-105°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and staying hot and humid. Some thunderstorms are possible.

Low: 75° High: 90°

Wind: SE to E 10-20 mph

