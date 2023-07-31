KSHB 41 Weather | Ongoing rain and thunderstorms this morning & afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A stream of rain and thunderstorms continue out of Nebraska this morning and afternoon
- Daytime highs stay nice and cool today but heat back up Tuesday-Thursday
- Another cold front by the end of the week brings pleasant relief into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Grab the rain gear today! Rain and thunderstorms are likely through the morning & slowly move east into the late afternoon. The severe weather threat is low. Daytime highs stay nice and cool.
High: 82°
Wind: ESE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few storms around by sunrise Tuesday.
Low: 73°
Wind: E 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and heating up. Still a chance of thunderstorms around in the morning and afternoon.
High: 92° Heat Index: 100-105°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and staying hot and humid. Some thunderstorms are possible.
Low: 75° High: 90°
Wind: SE to E 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.