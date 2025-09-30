KSHB 41 Weather | Passing clouds but otherwise quiet and warm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in Kansas
- Temperatures on a slow climb
- Fall-like weather will have to wait
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, with cloudier weather in Kansas.
Wind: SE 10 mph
High: 84º
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Wind: E 5 mph
Low: 61º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy throughout the day.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 85º
