KSHB 41 Weather | Passing clouds but otherwise quiet and warm

Passing clouds but otherwise quiet and warm
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in Kansas
  • Temperatures on a slow climb
  • Fall-like weather will have to wait

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, with cloudier weather in Kansas.
Wind: SE 10 mph
High: 84º

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Wind: E 5 mph
Low: 61º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy throughout the day.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 85º

