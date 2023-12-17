Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Patchy black ice this morning, sunshine and 50° this afternoon

Highs today will warm to around 50° with abundant sunshine.
and last updated 2023-12-17 08:08:32-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy black ice and a thick frost this morning
  • Sunshine and highs in the low 50s today will melt any ice/frost by 10 a.m.
  • Colder Monday then unseasonably warm weather the rest of the week
  • Rain chances Thursday-Friday and Christmas eve and day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Any black ice, frost will melt by 10 a.m. as highs will reach the low 50s with abundant sunshine.

High: 52°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: A cold front moves through with a few clouds.
Temperatures drop to the upper 30s

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy and cold.
Low: 28°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder.

High: 40°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

