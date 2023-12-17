KSHB 41 Weather | Patchy black ice this morning, sunshine and 50° this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy black ice and a thick frost this morning
- Sunshine and highs in the low 50s today will melt any ice/frost by 10 a.m.
- Colder Monday then unseasonably warm weather the rest of the week
- Rain chances Thursday-Friday and Christmas eve and day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Any black ice, frost will melt by 10 a.m. as highs will reach the low 50s with abundant sunshine.
High: 52°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
This Evening: A cold front moves through with a few clouds.
Temperatures drop to the upper 30s
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear, breezy and cold.
Low: 28°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder.
High: 40°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
