KSHB 41 Weather | Patchy dense freezing fog this morning, then 2 storm systems

WEATHER HEADLINES



Patchy dense freezing fog will lift after 9 AM, watch for slick spots

A system is timed for this afternoon and night bringing scattered rain, a few snow showers

This could lead to patches of black ice Sunday morning

A second system is timed for Sunday afternoon and night bringing scattered rain, a few snow showers

This could lead to patches of black ice Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Drive carefully if out and about Saturday morning. Patches of dense freezing fog and black ice are around. Decks, bridges and overpasses and all elevated surfaces have the best chance to have slick spots. If your car is parked outside, it likely is coated in a thick frost. Scattered rain and a few snow showers are possible this afternoon and evening.

High: 38°

Wind: E-SE to NE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Scattered rain and a few snow showers. Roads will be damp to wet.

Temperatures around 35°

Wind: Almost none.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some clearing possible by morning. Patchy black ice is possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Low: 30°

Wind: W to SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Drive carefully if out and about Sunday morning. Some black ice is possible, especially over elevated surfaces. A new chance for rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening.

High: 45°

Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph

