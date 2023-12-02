KSHB 41 Weather | Patchy dense freezing fog this morning, then 2 storm systems

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy dense freezing fog will lift after 9 AM, watch for slick spots
- A system is timed for this afternoon and night bringing scattered rain, a few snow showers
- This could lead to patches of black ice Sunday morning
- A second system is timed for Sunday afternoon and night bringing scattered rain, a few snow showers
- This could lead to patches of black ice Monday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Drive carefully if out and about Saturday morning. Patches of dense freezing fog and black ice are around. Decks, bridges and overpasses and all elevated surfaces have the best chance to have slick spots. If your car is parked outside, it likely is coated in a thick frost. Scattered rain and a few snow showers are possible this afternoon and evening.
High: 38°
Wind: E-SE to NE 5-10 mph
This Evening: Scattered rain and a few snow showers. Roads will be damp to wet.
Temperatures around 35°
Wind: Almost none.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some clearing possible by morning. Patchy black ice is possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Low: 30°
Wind: W to SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Drive carefully if out and about Sunday morning. Some black ice is possible, especially over elevated surfaces. A new chance for rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening.
High: 45°
Wind: SW to N 10-15 mph
