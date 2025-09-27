KSHB 41 Weather | Peaceful and warm through the weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lots of sunshine expected over the weekend
  • Mornings will be cool but afternoons remain warm
  • Still several days away from any kind of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Sunshine with just a few passing clouds during the morning and midday.
Wind: SW 10 mph
High: 84º

Tonight: Mostly clear with fog possible in valleys.
Wind: S 5 mph
Low: 58º

Sunday: Sunshine through the whole day.
Wind: S 5 mph
High: 85º

