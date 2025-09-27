KSHB 41 Weather | Peaceful and warm through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Lots of sunshine expected over the weekend

Mornings will be cool but afternoons remain warm

Still several days away from any kind of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Sunshine with just a few passing clouds during the morning and midday.

Wind: SW 10 mph

High: 84º

Tonight: Mostly clear with fog possible in valleys.

Wind: S 5 mph

Low: 58º

Sunday: Sunshine through the whole day.

Wind: S 5 mph

High: 85º

