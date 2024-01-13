Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Period of snow 9 AM-2 PM, dusting-1"

Wind chill: -30° to -10° through Tuesday
and last updated 2024-01-13 08:05:03-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind chill warning through Tuesday with wind chills as low as -30°
  • Light snow likely today, 9 AM-2 PM, before tailgating
  • Likely the coldest kickoff at Arrowhead ever
  • Light snow is possible Sunday, better chance south

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a period of light snow possible between 9 AM and 2 PM that could coat the roads with a dusting to 1" of snow.
Chiefs kickoff temperature, -3°, would be the coldest ever. Temperatures tumble to -8° by the fourth quarter. Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.
High:
Wind Chill: -30° to -20°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

This Evening: Bitterly cold and mostly cloudy.
Temperatures drop to : -10°
Wind chill: -30° to -15°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Dangerously cold with decreasing clouds and wind.
Low: -11° Wind Chill: -30 to -15°
Wind: W-NW 5-15

Sunday: Dangerous cold. Mostly cloudy with another chance of light snow mainly during the afternoon and south of I-70. Dusting-1" is possible.
Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.
High:
Wind Chill: -30° to -20°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

