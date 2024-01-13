KSHB 41 Weather | Period of snow 9 AM-2 PM, dusting-1"

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wind chill warning through Tuesday with wind chills as low as -30°

Light snow likely today, 9 AM-2 PM, before tailgating

Likely the coldest kickoff at Arrowhead ever

Light snow is possible Sunday, better chance south

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a period of light snow possible between 9 AM and 2 PM that could coat the roads with a dusting to 1" of snow.

Chiefs kickoff temperature, -3°, would be the coldest ever. Temperatures tumble to -8° by the fourth quarter. Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.

High: 6°

Wind Chill: -30° to -20°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

This Evening: Bitterly cold and mostly cloudy.

Temperatures drop to : -10°

Wind chill: -30° to -15°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Dangerously cold with decreasing clouds and wind.

Low: -11° Wind Chill: -30 to -15°

Wind: W-NW 5-15

Sunday: Dangerous cold. Mostly cloudy with another chance of light snow mainly during the afternoon and south of I-70. Dusting-1" is possible.

Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.

High: 1°

Wind Chill: -30° to -20°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

