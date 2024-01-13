KSHB 41 Weather | Period of snow 9 AM-2 PM, dusting-1"

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wind chill warning through Tuesday with wind chills as low as -30°
- Light snow likely today, 9 AM-2 PM, before tailgating
- Likely the coldest kickoff at Arrowhead ever
- Light snow is possible Sunday, better chance south
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a period of light snow possible between 9 AM and 2 PM that could coat the roads with a dusting to 1" of snow.
Chiefs kickoff temperature, -3°, would be the coldest ever. Temperatures tumble to -8° by the fourth quarter. Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.
High: 6°
Wind Chill: -30° to -20°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
This Evening: Bitterly cold and mostly cloudy.
Temperatures drop to : -10°
Wind chill: -30° to -15°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Dangerously cold with decreasing clouds and wind.
Low: -11° Wind Chill: -30 to -15°
Wind: W-NW 5-15
Sunday: Dangerous cold. Mostly cloudy with another chance of light snow mainly during the afternoon and south of I-70. Dusting-1" is possible.
Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.
High: 1°
Wind Chill: -30° to -20°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
