Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of clouds, dry & cool for Super Bowl Sunday

Highs today will be in the 40s.
and last updated 2024-02-11 08:11:38-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry and cool for Super Bowl Sunday
  • Highs in the 40s cooling to 30s during the game
  • Snow for southern Missouri later tonight and Monday
  • Highs warm into the 50s to near 60° Tuesday and Wednesday, maybe into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Super Bowl Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.
High: 48°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.
Temperatures drop to the 30s
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 28°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Sunny north and cloudy south as a winter storm moves west to east across southern Missouri. Snow accumulations of 1"-4" are possible along I-44. KC will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry.
High: 52°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

