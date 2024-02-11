KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of clouds, dry & cool for Super Bowl Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry and cool for Super Bowl Sunday
- Highs in the 40s cooling to 30s during the game
- Snow for southern Missouri later tonight and Monday
- Highs warm into the 50s to near 60° Tuesday and Wednesday, maybe into Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Super Bowl Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.
High: 48°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.
Temperatures drop to the 30s
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 28°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Monday: Sunny north and cloudy south as a winter storm moves west to east across southern Missouri. Snow accumulations of 1"-4" are possible along I-44. KC will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry.
High: 52°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
