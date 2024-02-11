KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of clouds, dry & cool for Super Bowl Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry and cool for Super Bowl Sunday

Highs in the 40s cooling to 30s during the game

Snow for southern Missouri later tonight and Monday

Highs warm into the 50s to near 60° Tuesday and Wednesday, maybe into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Super Bowl Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.

High: 48°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.

Temperatures drop to the 30s

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.

Low: 28°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Sunny north and cloudy south as a winter storm moves west to east across southern Missouri. Snow accumulations of 1"-4" are possible along I-44. KC will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry.

High: 52°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

