KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of drizzle, showers end by this evening in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of scattered showers and drizzle will end by this evening

After a chance of fog tonight, Sunday will be a very nice day

More rain is possible Sunday night-Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Periods of scattered showers and drizzle.

High: 49°, 50s, south

Wind: SE 10-20 to W 5-15 mph

This Evening: Scattered showers & drizzle end.

Temperatures around 40°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of fog.

Low: 35°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Sunday: Any morning clouds and fog will burn off followed by a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average

High: 54°

Wind: Increasing to S-SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

