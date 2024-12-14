Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of drizzle, showers end by this evening in Kansas City

Highs today will be 45-50 degrees
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of scattered showers and drizzle will end by this evening
  • After a chance of fog tonight, Sunday will be a very nice day
  • More rain is possible Sunday night-Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Periods of scattered showers and drizzle.
High: 49°, 50s, south
Wind: SE 10-20 to W 5-15 mph

This Evening: Scattered showers & drizzle end.
Temperatures around 40°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of fog.
Low: 35°
Wind: W 5-15 mph

Sunday: Any morning clouds and fog will burn off followed by a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average
High: 54°
Wind: Increasing to S-SE 10-20 mph

