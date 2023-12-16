Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of drizzle & scattered rain showers

Temperatures today will stay around 40° all day.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-12-16 07:34:48-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of drizzle and rain showers today
  • Temperatures not moving much Saturday, wind chills near freezing
  • Sunshine and warmer Sunday with highs in the 50s
  • Colder Monday then unseasonably warm weather the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Periods of drizzle and scattered showers, especially in the afternoon.

Temperatures drop from 43° to 39°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Drizzle and scattered showers end.
Temperatures in the upper 30s

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: The sky clears allowing temperatures to drop below freezing. This means there is a slight chance for patchy "black ice" by morning.
Low: 29°

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Any patchy "black ice" will melt fast as abundant sunshine returns!

High: 52°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder.
Low 28° High: 40°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

