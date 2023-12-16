KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of drizzle & scattered rain showers

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of drizzle and rain showers today
- Temperatures not moving much Saturday, wind chills near freezing
- Sunshine and warmer Sunday with highs in the 50s
- Colder Monday then unseasonably warm weather the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Periods of drizzle and scattered showers, especially in the afternoon.
Temperatures drop from 43° to 39°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Drizzle and scattered showers end.
Temperatures in the upper 30s
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: The sky clears allowing temperatures to drop below freezing. This means there is a slight chance for patchy "black ice" by morning.
Low: 29°
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Any patchy "black ice" will melt fast as abundant sunshine returns!
High: 52°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder.
Low 28° High: 40°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
