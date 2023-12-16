KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of drizzle & scattered rain showers

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of drizzle and rain showers today

Temperatures not moving much Saturday, wind chills near freezing

Sunshine and warmer Sunday with highs in the 50s

Colder Monday then unseasonably warm weather the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Periods of drizzle and scattered showers, especially in the afternoon.

Temperatures drop from 43° to 39°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Drizzle and scattered showers end.

Temperatures in the upper 30s

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: The sky clears allowing temperatures to drop below freezing. This means there is a slight chance for patchy "black ice" by morning.

Low: 29°

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Any patchy "black ice" will melt fast as abundant sunshine returns!

High: 52°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder.

Low 28° High: 40°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

