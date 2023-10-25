KSHB 41 Weather | More rain coming tonight, tomorrow morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another round of heavy rainfall coming overnight
- A strong cold front arrives Friday and brings a big temperature drop through the day
- Cold rain this weekend, may end as a rain-snow-sleet mix Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tonight: Rain continues overnight. Staying mild and breezy.
Low: 64°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Thursday: Rain and any thunderstorms end by the late morning and afternoon. Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, mild and humid.
High: 74°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Friday: A light rain shower in the morning from a cold front that will cause temperatures to crash.
Temperatures: Morning temperatures in the 60s, 40s by afternoon
Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph
