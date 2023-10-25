KSHB 41 Weather | More rain coming tonight, tomorrow morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another round of heavy rainfall coming overnight

A strong cold front arrives Friday and brings a big temperature drop through the day

Cold rain this weekend, may end as a rain-snow-sleet mix Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Rain continues overnight. Staying mild and breezy.

Low: 64°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Thursday: Rain and any thunderstorms end by the late morning and afternoon. Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, mild and humid.

High: 74°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Friday: A light rain shower in the morning from a cold front that will cause temperatures to crash.

Temperatures: Morning temperatures in the 60s, 40s by afternoon

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

