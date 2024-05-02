KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of heavy rain & thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES



More rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms today

The severe threat is low, but localized flooding may be a concern into the afternoon and evening with up to 1" to 2" of rain possible

Dry and more comfortable Friday

Thunderstorms possible Friday night-Saturday morning & another possibility Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: More rounds of rain and thunderstorms through the morning and afternoon. Waiting for a cold front to sweep through in the evening before dry air surges in. Flooding concerns increase as up to 1-2" could be possible.

High: 70°

Wind: S to W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Storms move out with some clearing expected.

Low: 51°

Wind: N 10 mph

Friday: A nice day in between rain and thunderstorm chances. Mostly sunny and comfortable.

High: 73°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

