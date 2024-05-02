KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of heavy rain & thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms today
- The severe threat is low, but localized flooding may be a concern into the afternoon and evening with up to 1" to 2" of rain possible
- Dry and more comfortable Friday
- Thunderstorms possible Friday night-Saturday morning & another possibility Sunday evening
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Thursday: More rounds of rain and thunderstorms through the morning and afternoon. Waiting for a cold front to sweep through in the evening before dry air surges in. Flooding concerns increase as up to 1-2" could be possible.
High: 70°
Wind: S to W 10-20 mph
Tonight: Storms move out with some clearing expected.
Low: 51°
Wind: N 10 mph
Friday: A nice day in between rain and thunderstorm chances. Mostly sunny and comfortable.
High: 73°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
