KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of heavy rain & thunderstorms today

Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms carry over into the evening
2024-05-02

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms today
  • The severe threat is low, but localized flooding may be a concern into the afternoon and evening with up to 1" to 2" of rain possible
  • Dry and more comfortable Friday
  • Thunderstorms possible Friday night-Saturday morning & another possibility Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: More rounds of rain and thunderstorms through the morning and afternoon. Waiting for a cold front to sweep through in the evening before dry air surges in. Flooding concerns increase as up to 1-2" could be possible.
High: 70°
Wind: S to W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Storms move out with some clearing expected.
Low: 51°
Wind: N 10 mph

Friday: A nice day in between rain and thunderstorm chances. Mostly sunny and comfortable.
High: 73°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

