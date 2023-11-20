KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain all day and tonight, affecting the Chiefs game

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain today and tonight
- Chiefs game: The rain will taper to drizzle, but may wait until after the game
- Nice Wednesday and Thanksgiving
- Chance for rain/snow Friday-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Periods of rain, windy and cold. The rain may be heavy at times. Be prepared for this weather if you are heading out to Arrowhead.
High: 45°
Wind: E to NE 10-20 Gusts 25 mph
This Evening: The rain continues.
Temperatures 40°-45°
Wind: N 10-20 Gusts 25 mph
Tonight: The rain will taper to drizzle and end, mainly after midnight.
Low: 38°
Wind: NW 10-20 Gusts 25 mph
Tuesday: A few showers may linger with some sun by afternoon.
High: 47°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
