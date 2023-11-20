Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain all day and tonight, affecting the Chiefs game

Total rainfall from this storm will be .50" to 1.50".
and last updated 2023-11-20 06:12:02-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of rain today and tonight
  • Chiefs game: The rain will taper to drizzle, but may wait until after the game
  • Nice Wednesday and Thanksgiving
  • Chance for rain/snow Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Periods of rain, windy and cold. The rain may be heavy at times. Be prepared for this weather if you are heading out to Arrowhead.

High: 45°

Wind: E to NE 10-20 Gusts 25 mph

This Evening: The rain continues.
Temperatures 40°-45°

Wind: N 10-20 Gusts 25 mph

Tonight: The rain will taper to drizzle and end, mainly after midnight.
Low: 38°

Wind: NW 10-20 Gusts 25 mph

Tuesday: A few showers may linger with some sun by afternoon.

High: 47°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

