KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain and cool all day

Highs today will be around 50°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A rainy and cool Friday with scattered showers and drizzle lingering tonight
  • Rain likely Saturday morning into the early afternoon, but mainly south of I-70
  • A warming trend begins Sunday leading to highs in the 70s by the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain begins 6am-8 am from southwest to northeast. The rain will continue all day.
High: 49°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Lingering scattered showers and drizzle with increasing wind.
Low: 41°
Wind: N 15-25 mph

Saturday: Rain possible, mainly south and east of Kansas City. Cool temperatures with brisk northerly wind.
High: 49°
Wind: N 15-25, Gusts 30-35 mph

Sunday: A freeze is possible, then partly cloudy, less wind and slightly warmer.
Low: 33° High: 54°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

