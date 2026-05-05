Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain and cool today

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of rain and cool today, tonight into Wednesday morning
  • Some sun returns by Wednesday afternoon
  • Improving weather and warmer for the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Periods of rain, decreasing 3-5 PM.
High: 55°, 40s during rain
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: A few rain showers and chilly. The rain may increase after midnight.
Low: 45°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Rain showers and cool during the morning. The rain ends during the afternoon with some sun possible.
High: 58°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Thursday: Warmer with abundant sunshine after a cool start. The wind will increase during the afternoon.
Low: 40°
High: 69°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo