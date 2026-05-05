KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain and cool today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain and cool today, tonight into Wednesday morning
- Some sun returns by Wednesday afternoon
- Improving weather and warmer for the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Periods of rain, decreasing 3-5 PM.
High: 55°, 40s during rain
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: A few rain showers and chilly. The rain may increase after midnight.
Low: 45°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Rain showers and cool during the morning. The rain ends during the afternoon with some sun possible.
High: 58°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Thursday: Warmer with abundant sunshine after a cool start. The wind will increase during the afternoon.
Low: 40°
High: 69°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
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