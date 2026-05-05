KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain and cool today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of rain and cool today, tonight into Wednesday morning

Some sun returns by Wednesday afternoon

Improving weather and warmer for the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Periods of rain, decreasing 3-5 PM.

High: 55°, 40s during rain

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: A few rain showers and chilly. The rain may increase after midnight.

Low: 45°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Rain showers and cool during the morning. The rain ends during the afternoon with some sun possible.

High: 58°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Thursday: Warmer with abundant sunshine after a cool start. The wind will increase during the afternoon.

Low: 40°

High: 69°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

