KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of Rain and Thunderstorms through Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and night, after the current rain exits

Periods of widespread rain and thunderstorms Monday with the main severe threat south of KC.

The rain and thunderstorms have a chance to end just in time for kickoff of the Chiefs game

Total rainfall today-Monday: 2"-4", some locations may see 4"-7" southeast of KC. November average rain: 2.00"

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Windy and warmer with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The current widespread rain ends by 10 AM.

High: 67°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

This Evening & Tonight: Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 60°

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

Monday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be severe, mostly southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, south of KC. The thunderstorms may affect tailgating at the Chiefs game, but should exit around kickoff. A few showers rain showers are possible during the game with temperatures around 60°.

Low: 60° High: 67°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: A few early morning showers then dry the rest of the day. It will be mostly cloudy with increasing afternoon sunshine.

Low: 50° High: 59°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

