KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain and thunderstorms through Sunday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms through Sunday morning
- Best chance for widespread rain, T-Storms is 10 AM-2 PM and after 9 PM
- Looking dry Monday-Thursday with a slow warm up
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers now until 10 AM. Chance to see the rain and a few T-Storms increase 10 AM-2 PM. After 2 PM back to a chance of scattered showers and T-Storms.
High: 80°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Scattered showers and T-Storms possible.
Temperatures 70°-75°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Periods of more widespread rain and thunderstorms, especially after 9 PM.
Low: 66°
Wind: Shift to the N-NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Rain is likely in the morning, ending by the afternoon. Some sun is possible during the afternoon.
High: 74°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
