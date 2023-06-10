KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain and thunderstorms through Sunday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of rain and thunderstorms through Sunday morning

Best chance for widespread rain, T-Storms is 10 AM-2 PM and after 9 PM

Looking dry Monday-Thursday with a slow warm up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers now until 10 AM. Chance to see the rain and a few T-Storms increase 10 AM-2 PM. After 2 PM back to a chance of scattered showers and T-Storms.

High: 80°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Scattered showers and T-Storms possible.

Temperatures 70°-75°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Periods of more widespread rain and thunderstorms, especially after 9 PM.

Low: 66°

Wind: Shift to the N-NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Rain is likely in the morning, ending by the afternoon. Some sun is possible during the afternoon.

High: 74°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

