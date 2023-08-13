Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain and thunderstorms today

Risk of severe weather this evening
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-08-13 08:12:25-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A stormy Sunday with two main chances of thunderstorms,now-noon and 6-11 p.m.
  • Mainly dry for 7-10 days after today
  • It will be comfortable to start the week with a possible heat wave next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms now-noon. Then, it becomes warm and humid with a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

High: 84°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

This Evening: A cold front creates a better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening with damaging wind the main threat.
Temperatures in the 70s

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms end after midnight as drier and cooler air moves in.
Low: 62°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, much cooler and less humid.

High: 76°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts 35mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.