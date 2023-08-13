KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES



A stormy Sunday with two main chances of thunderstorms,now-noon and 6-11 p.m.

Mainly dry for 7-10 days after today

It will be comfortable to start the week with a possible heat wave next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms now-noon. Then, it becomes warm and humid with a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

High: 84°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

This Evening: A cold front creates a better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening with damaging wind the main threat.

Temperatures in the 70s

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms end after midnight as drier and cooler air moves in.

Low: 62°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, much cooler and less humid.

High: 76°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts 35mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

