KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A stormy Sunday with two main chances of thunderstorms,now-noon and 6-11 p.m.
- Mainly dry for 7-10 days after today
- It will be comfortable to start the week with a possible heat wave next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms now-noon. Then, it becomes warm and humid with a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
This Evening: A cold front creates a better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening with damaging wind the main threat.
Temperatures in the 70s
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms end after midnight as drier and cooler air moves in.
Low: 62°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, much cooler and less humid.
High: 76°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts 35mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.