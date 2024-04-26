KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers, t-storms, chance of severe storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of showers and non-severe thunderstorms this morning.

Chance to see scattered severe thunderstorms 5-10 p.m. today

Mostly dry later tonight into Saturday morning

Periods of rain and thunderstorms Saturday 4 p.m. to Sunday 10 a.m., severe weather/flash flooding

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Showers and storms end later this morning. New scattered thunderstorms are possible 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. If they do form, severe weather of all types is possible with the possibility of a few strong tornadoes. The best chance is northwest Missouri to northeast Kansas, north of KC.

High: 73°

Wind: S 15-35, Gusts 45 mph

This Evening until 10 p.m.: Scattered severe thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures around 70°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight after 10 p.m.: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid.

Low: 66°

Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Saturday before 4 p.m.: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid.

High: 79°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Saturday 4 p.m-Sunday 10 a.m.: Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather with all modes and flash flooding are possible.

Temperatures in the 60s

Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms

