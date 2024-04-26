KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers, t-storms, chance of severe storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of showers and non-severe thunderstorms this morning.
- Chance to see scattered severe thunderstorms 5-10 p.m. today
- Mostly dry later tonight into Saturday morning
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms Saturday 4 p.m. to Sunday 10 a.m., severe weather/flash flooding
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Friday: Showers and storms end later this morning. New scattered thunderstorms are possible 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. If they do form, severe weather of all types is possible with the possibility of a few strong tornadoes. The best chance is northwest Missouri to northeast Kansas, north of KC.
High: 73°
Wind: S 15-35, Gusts 45 mph
This Evening until 10 p.m.: Scattered severe thunderstorms possible.
Temperatures around 70°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Tonight after 10 p.m.: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid.
Low: 66°
Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph
Saturday before 4 p.m.: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid.
High: 79°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Saturday 4 p.m-Sunday 10 a.m.: Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather with all modes and flash flooding are possible.
Temperatures in the 60s
Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms
