KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers, t-storms, chance of severe storms this afternoon

and last updated 2024-04-26 07:18:57-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of showers and non-severe thunderstorms this morning.
  • Chance to see scattered severe thunderstorms 5-10 p.m. today
  • Mostly dry later tonight into Saturday morning
  • Periods of rain and thunderstorms Saturday 4 p.m. to Sunday 10 a.m., severe weather/flash flooding

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Showers and storms end later this morning. New scattered thunderstorms are possible 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. If they do form, severe weather of all types is possible with the possibility of a few strong tornadoes. The best chance is northwest Missouri to northeast Kansas, north of KC.
High: 73°
Wind: S 15-35, Gusts 45 mph

This Evening until 10 p.m.: Scattered severe thunderstorms possible.
Temperatures around 70°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight after 10 p.m.: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid.
Low: 66°
Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Saturday before 4 p.m.: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid.
High: 79°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

Saturday 4 p.m-Sunday 10 a.m.: Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather with all modes and flash flooding are possible.
Temperatures in the 60s
Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms

