KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers, t-storms, mainly after 5 p.m.

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, mainly northwest of KC

Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms this evening, tonight into early Monday

Chance of strong thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening along a strong cold front

Chance of some snow, windy and colder Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning mainly northwest of KC. Periods of more widespread showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

High: 55°

Wind: S-SE 15-30 G40

This Evening: Windy with periods of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures 45°-50°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Severe storms are possible just to our west, but the line should weaken as it approaches Kansas City after 10 p.m. Some gusty winds possible as storms approach and collapse. Expect rain and thunder to linger overnight.

Low: 53°

Wind: S 15-25 G30 mph

Monday: Showers and storms possible mainly east of Kansas City to start the day. Some clearing and a boost of warmth ahead of the cold front passing. Front passes after 5 p.m., kicking up a few storms, some may be strong with hail a threat.

High: 65°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Windy and colder with a chance of wet snow during the morning. Some locations could see a dusting.

Low: 31° High: 42°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

