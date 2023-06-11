KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of showers today, decreasing and ending this evening
- Chance to see a period of widespread rain 10 AM-2 PM
- Dry with a warming trend Monday-Thursday
- Next chance of thunderstorms will be Thursday night-Friday, Friday night-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Periods of rain showers most of the day. Chance of widespread rain 10 AM-2 PM.
High: 71°
Wind: Becoming N 10-20 mph
This Evening: A few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm linger
Temperature: 60s
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Any scattered showers and thunderstorms dissipate as cooler and drier air moves in.
Low: 53°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Monday: Great weather! Comfortable, sunny conditions overall with low humidity.
High: 76°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.