KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of showers today, decreasing and ending this evening

Chance to see a period of widespread rain 10 AM-2 PM

Dry with a warming trend Monday-Thursday

Next chance of thunderstorms will be Thursday night-Friday, Friday night-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain showers most of the day. Chance of widespread rain 10 AM-2 PM.

High: 71°

Wind: Becoming N 10-20 mph

This Evening: A few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm linger

Temperature: 60s

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Any scattered showers and thunderstorms dissipate as cooler and drier air moves in.

Low: 53°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Great weather! Comfortable, sunny conditions overall with low humidity.

High: 76°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

