KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers today

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-06-11 07:46:03-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of showers today, decreasing and ending this evening
  • Chance to see a period of widespread rain 10 AM-2 PM
  • Dry with a warming trend Monday-Thursday
  • Next chance of thunderstorms will be Thursday night-Friday, Friday night-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain showers most of the day. Chance of widespread rain 10 AM-2 PM.
High: 71°
Wind: Becoming N 10-20 mph

This Evening: A few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm linger
Temperature: 60s
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Any scattered showers and thunderstorms dissipate as cooler and drier air moves in.
Low: 53°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Great weather! Comfortable, sunny conditions overall with low humidity.
High: 76°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

