KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of wet, stormy weather continue into Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



On and off-again showers and storms throughout Monday

A widespread, heavy-hitting round of storms Monday night

Much hotter and more humid Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Isolated storms possible in the morning, then late in the afternoon. Better chance of storms overnight into Tuesday.

High: 85°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could turn severe.

Low: 71°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: A morning shower or storm possible. Hot and humid, heat index near 100° in the afternoon

Low: 71°

High: 90°

Wind: SW 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

