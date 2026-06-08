KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of wet, stormy weather continue into Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- On and off-again showers and storms throughout Monday
- A widespread, heavy-hitting round of storms Monday night
- Much hotter and more humid Tuesday and Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Isolated storms possible in the morning, then late in the afternoon. Better chance of storms overnight into Tuesday.
High: 85°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could turn severe.
Low: 71°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: A morning shower or storm possible. Hot and humid, heat index near 100° in the afternoon
Low: 71°
High: 90°
Wind: SW 10-25 mph
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