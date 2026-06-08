Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
58  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of wet, stormy weather continue into Monday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
MONDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • On and off-again showers and storms throughout Monday
  • A widespread, heavy-hitting round of storms Monday night
  • Much hotter and more humid Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Isolated storms possible in the morning, then late in the afternoon. Better chance of storms overnight into Tuesday.
High: 85°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could turn severe.
Low: 71°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: A morning shower or storm possible. Hot and humid, heat index near 100° in the afternoon
Low: 71°
High: 90°
Wind: SW 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo