KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of wet, stormy weather in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A chance of rain nearly every day this week, with Thursday the driest
- Severe thunderstorms possible Friday
- Daylight saving time begins this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms, with some dry time around midday.
High: 44°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms possible with some producing hail. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half an inch possible.
Low: 42°
Wind: NNE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the morning and again in the evening.
Low: 42°
High: 49°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
