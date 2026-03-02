KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of wet, stormy weather in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



A chance of rain nearly every day this week, with Thursday the driest

Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

Daylight saving time begins this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms, with some dry time around midday.

High: 44°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms possible with some producing hail. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half an inch possible.

Low: 42°

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the morning and again in the evening.

Low: 42°

High: 49°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

