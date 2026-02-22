KSHB 41 Weather | Plenty of sunshine today, but cold temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine today and Monday but rather cold

Much warmer Tuesday-Friday

The only chance of precipitation this week occurs later Wednesday into Thursday and it will be rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and frigid. Morning wind chills 5° to 10°

High: 33°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Sunday night: Clear sky and very cold. Wind chill values between 0° and 10°.

Low: 13°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold.

High: 36°

Wind: N to S 5-10 mph

