KSHB 41 Weather | Plenty of sunshine today, but cold temperatures

KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine today and Monday but rather cold
  • Much warmer Tuesday-Friday
  • The only chance of precipitation this week occurs later Wednesday into Thursday and it will be rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and frigid. Morning wind chills 5° to 10°
High: 33°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Sunday night: Clear sky and very cold. Wind chill values between 0° and 10°.
Low: 13°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold.
High: 36°
Wind: N to S 5-10 mph

