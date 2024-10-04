Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for a big temperature swing over the weekend

Prepare for the 90s Saturday, dropping to the 70s Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 10-14 days
  • Two cold fronts drop temperatures closer to normal Friday and Sunday
  • Great weather for Chiefs and Royals games next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and feeling much better as highs drop 10° compared to Thursday's high. A slight breeze possible as well.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear while staying mild.
Low: 60°

Wind: NE to S-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and very hot for October. Low to moderate humidity.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SW 10-15, reaching 15-35 mph

Sunday: A cold front sweeping through early in the morning drops temperatures closer to normal for early October. Feeling more like fall.
Low: 58° High: 78°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

