KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for a big temperature swing over the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 10-14 days
- Two cold fronts drop temperatures closer to normal Friday and Sunday
- Great weather for Chiefs and Royals games next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny and feeling much better as highs drop 10° compared to Thursday's high. A slight breeze possible as well.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear while staying mild.
Low: 60°
Wind: NE to S-SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny, breezy and very hot for October. Low to moderate humidity.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SW 10-15, reaching 15-35 mph
Sunday: A cold front sweeping through early in the morning drops temperatures closer to normal for early October. Feeling more like fall.
Low: 58° High: 78°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
