KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for a cooler stretch of weather the rest of the week & weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Much cooler air the rest of the week with highs holding in the 50s

Soaking rain arrives Thursday morning and lasts through Friday

Very warm air returns to the forecast early next week.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning clouds with some sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler.

High: 58°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight.

Low: 37°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures continuing, although highs are still around 10° above average.

High: 61°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

