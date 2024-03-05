Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for a cooler stretch of weather the rest of the week & weekend

Temperatures cool to the 50s & 60s the rest of the week
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-03-05 06:26:20-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much cooler air the rest of the week with highs holding in the 50s
  • Soaking rain arrives Thursday morning and lasts through Friday
  • Very warm air returns to the forecast early next week.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning clouds with some sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler.
High: 58°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight.
Low: 37°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures continuing, although highs are still around 10° above average.
High: 61°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.