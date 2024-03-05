KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for a cooler stretch of weather the rest of the week & weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much cooler air the rest of the week with highs holding in the 50s
- Soaking rain arrives Thursday morning and lasts through Friday
- Very warm air returns to the forecast early next week.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning clouds with some sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler.
High: 58°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight.
Low: 37°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures continuing, although highs are still around 10° above average.
High: 61°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
