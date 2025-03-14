Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for a very windy day with severe storms forming around KC this afternoon

The threat of severe weather is present between 2-6pm for high wind, hail & a brief tornado
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A big storm system sweeps through today, bringing a lot of wind to KC and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms
  • The weekend will be much cooler but dry
  • Warming back into the 70s early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: High Wind Watch/Fire Weather Warning starts at 11am. Very windy under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. A line of storms may move through 2-6 pm, capable of damaging wind gusts, hail, and a brief tornado. Temperatures fall after the storms.
High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 20-30 gusts 40-60 mph

Tonight: Staying very windy and cloudy overnight. Dropping temperatures.
Low: 46°

Wind: SW to W 20-35 mph

Saturday: Staying mostly cloudy and windy as temperatures stay seasonably cool in the 50s.
High: 52°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Sunday: The wind dies down and temperatures drop off in the morning. Luckily, temperatures rebound into the afternoon with more sunshine.
Low: 31° High: 58°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

