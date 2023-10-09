KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for another cool day to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny, cooler but refreshing to start to the week as highs run slightly below average
- The early autumn warmth builds in Tuesday-Thursday as highs reach the 70s to near 80°
- Storms track through the area Tuesday night with the best chance of strong thunderstorms in our area Thursday night
- Prepare for rain around during Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny and more refreshing with temperatures slightly below normal.
High: 68°
Wind: N 10 mph
Tonight: Our sky remains clear and temperatures get chilly.
Low: 42°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: A warm front approaches and allow the afternoon temperatures to climb into the 70s. A line of storms develop late in the evening and overnight.
High: 74°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
