KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for another cool day to start the week

Temperatures warm up tomorrow - Thursday with highs in the 70s & 80s
and last updated 2023-10-09 06:22:20-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny, cooler but refreshing to start to the week as highs run slightly below average
  • The early autumn warmth builds in Tuesday-Thursday as highs reach the 70s to near 80°
  • Storms track through the area Tuesday night with the best chance of strong thunderstorms in our area Thursday night
  • Prepare for rain around during Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and more refreshing with temperatures slightly below normal.
High: 68°
Wind: N 10 mph

Tonight: Our sky remains clear and temperatures get chilly.
Low: 42°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A warm front approaches and allow the afternoon temperatures to climb into the 70s. A line of storms develop late in the evening and overnight.
High: 74°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

