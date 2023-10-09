KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for another cool day to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny, cooler but refreshing to start to the week as highs run slightly below average

The early autumn warmth builds in Tuesday-Thursday as highs reach the 70s to near 80°

Storms track through the area Tuesday night with the best chance of strong thunderstorms in our area Thursday night

Prepare for rain around during Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and more refreshing with temperatures slightly below normal.

High: 68°

Wind: N 10 mph

Tonight: Our sky remains clear and temperatures get chilly.

Low: 42°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A warm front approaches and allow the afternoon temperatures to climb into the 70s. A line of storms develop late in the evening and overnight.

High: 74°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

