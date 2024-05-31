KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for off & on rain showers through the evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain showers continue off & on through the evening, May be a little wet during the Royals game
- The weekend is mostly dry and warmer with highs in the 80s
- More chances of rain and storms next week, especially Monday - Tuesday
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Friday: Cloudy and rainy with showers lasting through the evening. Keep the umbrella handy! Temperatures will be a bit cooler as well.
High: 74°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Drying out overnight with clouds lingering. Temperatures are feeling more refreshing.
Low: 62°
Wind: E to N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Clouds or fog to start the day with sunshine by the afternoon.
High: 80°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
