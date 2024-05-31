KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for off & on rain showers through the evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain showers continue off & on through the evening, May be a little wet during the Royals game

The weekend is mostly dry and warmer with highs in the 80s

More chances of rain and storms next week, especially Monday - Tuesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Cloudy and rainy with showers lasting through the evening. Keep the umbrella handy! Temperatures will be a bit cooler as well.

High: 74°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Drying out overnight with clouds lingering. Temperatures are feeling more refreshing.

Low: 62°

Wind: E to N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Clouds or fog to start the day with sunshine by the afternoon.

High: 80°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

