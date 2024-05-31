Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for off & on rain showers through the evening

Rain tapers off tonight with dry and warmer weather for the weekend
and last updated 2024-05-31 06:46:25-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain showers continue off & on through the evening, May be a little wet during the Royals game
  • The weekend is mostly dry and warmer with highs in the 80s
  • More chances of rain and storms next week, especially Monday - Tuesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Cloudy and rainy with showers lasting through the evening. Keep the umbrella handy! Temperatures will be a bit cooler as well.
High: 74°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Drying out overnight with clouds lingering. Temperatures are feeling more refreshing.
Low: 62°

Wind: E to N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Clouds or fog to start the day with sunshine by the afternoon.
High: 80°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.