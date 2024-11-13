KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for rain during the morning commute, ending by lunch

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain is likely during the morning commute, tapering off around 12pm

Back to nice weather Thursday-Saturday

Big changes next week with a good chance of rain and the coldest air of the season

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain is expected this morning, continuing through the entire commute. There's a chance for some lingering sprinkles during the late afternoon, while the majority deal with clouds and cooler temperatures.

High: 55°

Wind: S-SE 10-25 to W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clouds clear while temperatures cool down.

Low: 40°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Back to nice November weather with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

High: 60°

Wind: NW 10-15 to SW light

Friday: Mostly sunny & mild with an increasing southeast breeze after a cold start.

Low: 37° High: 64°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

