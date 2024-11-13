Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for rain during the morning commute, ending by lunch

Lingering clouds after the morning rain keeps temperatures in the 50s today
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain is likely during the morning commute, tapering off around 12pm
  • Back to nice weather Thursday-Saturday
  • Big changes next week with a good chance of rain and the coldest air of the season

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain is expected this morning, continuing through the entire commute. There's a chance for some lingering sprinkles during the late afternoon, while the majority deal with clouds and cooler temperatures.
High: 55°
Wind: S-SE 10-25 to W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clouds clear while temperatures cool down.
Low: 40°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Back to nice November weather with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
High: 60°
Wind: NW 10-15 to SW light

Friday: Mostly sunny & mild with an increasing southeast breeze after a cold start.
Low: 37° High: 64°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.