KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for severe thunderstorms this afternoon & evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very warm today as temperatures surge through the 70s, to near 80°, up to the 36-HWY
- Severe storms ramp up after 3pm with large hail, damaging wind & a tornado possible, the best chance for widespread severe is east of I-35
- Lingering rain & chilly temperatures surge in Tuesday - Wednesday this week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Monday: Cloudy, warm & breezy through the early afternoon. Some light showers increase around the area after lunch with severe storms developing after 3pm. All severe weather threats are possible, including damaging wind, hail & a tornado. The better chance of severe weather focuses south of KC.
High: 78°, 60s north of 36-HWY
Wind: E-NE to W-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: The severe weather threat dwindles after 11pm, with some non-severe storms through early Tuesday.
Low: 41°
Wind: W-SW to N 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Rain ends, staying cloudy & chilly.
High: 52°
Wind: N 20-30 mph
