KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for severe thunderstorms this afternoon & evening

All severe weather threats are possible as storms fire up after 3pm
and last updated 2024-04-01 06:13:39-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very warm today as temperatures surge through the 70s, to near 80°, up to the 36-HWY
  • Severe storms ramp up after 3pm with large hail, damaging wind & a tornado possible, the best chance for widespread severe is east of I-35
  • Lingering rain & chilly temperatures surge in Tuesday - Wednesday this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Monday: Cloudy, warm & breezy through the early afternoon. Some light showers increase around the area after lunch with severe storms developing after 3pm. All severe weather threats are possible, including damaging wind, hail & a tornado. The better chance of severe weather focuses south of KC.
High: 78°, 60s north of 36-HWY
Wind: E-NE to W-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: The severe weather threat dwindles after 11pm, with some non-severe storms through early Tuesday.
Low: 41°

Wind: W-SW to N 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Rain ends, staying cloudy & chilly.
High: 52°
Wind: N 20-30 mph

