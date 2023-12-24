KSHB 41 Weather | Rain all Christmas Eve, heavy at times

WEATHER HEADLINES



One to two month's of rainfall today and unseasonably warm

A few thunderstorms are possible

Windy and colder Christmas Day with a few rain and snow showers

Light snow possible Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Christmas Eve (Today): Rain, heavy at times. Unseasonably warm, with temperatures running 20 degrees above average.

High: 58°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

This Evening: The rain, heavy at times, continues.

Temperatures around 55°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A cold front moves through around 10 p.m. to midnight and the rain ends by morning. Total rainfall: 1"-2" with a few locations receiving 2"-3".

The entire month of December averaged 1.57". After the cold front, the wind will pick up and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.

So, we do not expect any ice for Christmas morning.

Low: 38°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 to W-NW 15-25 mph

Christmas Day (Monday): Rain quickly ends from south to north around sunrise. Day remains cloudy, windy and much colder with a few rain and snow showers possible.

Temperatures hold steady in the 30s all day.

Bundle up if you are headed to the Chiefs game. Wind chills hover in the middle to upper 20s.

Morning Low: 38°

Afternoon High: 36°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

