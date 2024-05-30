KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and storms approach later this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds and breezes today ahead of rain and storms this afternoon
- Non-severe thunderstorms approach from the west today
- Periods of heavy rain continue into Friday, gradually ending from west to east during the evening hours
- Weekend is mostly dry and warmer with highs in the 80s
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Thursday: Increasing clouds and wind but it still feels nice. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could roll in during the late afternoon and evening, mostly west of I-29.
High: 81°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Rain and storms possible overnight. They will not be severe but could bring localized flooding in parts of the area.
Low: 64°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Friday: There is a good chance of showers and storms around throughout the day. Some storms could have heavy rain but a low chance of severe weather. Temperatures are much cooler as well.
High: 69°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
