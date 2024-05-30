KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and storms approach later this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing clouds and breezes today ahead of rain and storms this afternoon

Non-severe thunderstorms approach from the west today

Periods of heavy rain continue into Friday, gradually ending from west to east during the evening hours

Weekend is mostly dry and warmer with highs in the 80s

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: Increasing clouds and wind but it still feels nice. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could roll in during the late afternoon and evening, mostly west of I-29.

High: 81°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain and storms possible overnight. They will not be severe but could bring localized flooding in parts of the area.

Low: 64°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: There is a good chance of showers and storms around throughout the day. Some storms could have heavy rain but a low chance of severe weather. Temperatures are much cooler as well.

High: 69°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

