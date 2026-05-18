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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and T-Storms end around noon, Severe T-Storms possible tonight

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Monday Morning Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and non-severe thunderstorms end around noon
  • A round of thunderstorms tonight will bring the potential of all modes severe weather and flash flooding
  • Much cooler and calmer Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms will end around noon. Then, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.
High: 80°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

Monday night: A round of thunderstorms, possibly severe, along with flash flooding will track northwest to southeast across the area between 9 PM and 5 AM. The timing for Kansas City is 10 PM to 4 AM. All modes of severe weather are possible.
Low: 63°
Wind: Variable and gusty in T-Storms then NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Rain ends early then mostly cloudy and much cooler.
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

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