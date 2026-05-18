KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and T-Storms end around noon, Severe T-Storms possible tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and non-severe thunderstorms end around noon
- A round of thunderstorms tonight will bring the potential of all modes severe weather and flash flooding
- Much cooler and calmer Tuesday and Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Rain and thunderstorms will end around noon. Then, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.
High: 80°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph
Monday night: A round of thunderstorms, possibly severe, along with flash flooding will track northwest to southeast across the area between 9 PM and 5 AM. The timing for Kansas City is 10 PM to 4 AM. All modes of severe weather are possible.
Low: 63°
Wind: Variable and gusty in T-Storms then NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Rain ends early then mostly cloudy and much cooler.
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
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