KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunder showers today with severe concerns ramping up Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Light rain is around for Thursday morning turning stormy by midday
- Severe weather concerns ramp up Friday morning and last through Sunday
- Peak windows for all modes of severe weather are Friday 3-8 pm and Saturday after 4 pm
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Today: Showers and storms move in south of KC during the morning commute, then increase across the metro throughout the morning into the afternoon.
Wind: SE 10-25 mph
Tonight: Isolated rain and thunderstorms continue with more widespread activity by 2-3 am. Some hail and wind impacts possible into the Friday morning commute.
Low: 61°
Wind: SE 10-25 mph
Friday: Showers and storms in the morning. More storms may develop in the afternoon and/or evening. If they do, severe weather of all types is possible with the possibility of a few strong tornadoes. Very windy underlying conditions.
High: 76°
Wind: S 15-25, Gusts 45 mph
