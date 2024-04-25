KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunder showers today with severe concerns ramping up Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Light rain is around for Thursday morning turning stormy by midday

Severe weather concerns ramp up Friday morning and last through Sunday

Peak windows for all modes of severe weather are Friday 3-8 pm and Saturday after 4 pm

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: Showers and storms move in south of KC during the morning commute, then increase across the metro throughout the morning into the afternoon.

Wind: SE 10-25 mph

Tonight: Isolated rain and thunderstorms continue with more widespread activity by 2-3 am. Some hail and wind impacts possible into the Friday morning commute.

Low: 61°

Wind: SE 10-25 mph

Friday: Showers and storms in the morning. More storms may develop in the afternoon and/or evening. If they do, severe weather of all types is possible with the possibility of a few strong tornadoes. Very windy underlying conditions.

High: 76°

Wind: S 15-25, Gusts 45 mph

