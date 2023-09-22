KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunderstorms roll in this morning & again Saturday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and storms are likely this morning and afternoon, drying out for evening activities
- Some severe storms and soaking rain sweep through the area Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning; All severe weather hazards are possible as storms develop after 3-5pm
- Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain and thunderstorms linger through the afternoon, gradually ending and tapering off. Evening activities will be much drier.
High: 78°
Wind: E to S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with drier conditions overnight. Conditions remain mild and muggy.
Low: 68°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front during the afternoon and evening. All severe weather hazards are possible especially after 3-5pm. Stay weather aware & updated with KSHB41!
High: 85°
Wind: SE 15-30 mph, stronger within thunderstorms
Sunday: Clearing sky and more refreshing!
Low: 63° High: 78°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
