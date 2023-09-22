KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunderstorms roll in this morning & again Saturday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and storms are likely this morning and afternoon, drying out for evening activities

Some severe storms and soaking rain sweep through the area Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning; All severe weather hazards are possible as storms develop after 3-5pm

Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain and thunderstorms linger through the afternoon, gradually ending and tapering off. Evening activities will be much drier.

High: 78°

Wind: E to S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with drier conditions overnight. Conditions remain mild and muggy.

Low: 68°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front during the afternoon and evening. All severe weather hazards are possible especially after 3-5pm. Stay weather aware & updated with KSHB41!

High: 85°

Wind: SE 15-30 mph, stronger within thunderstorms

Sunday: Clearing sky and more refreshing!

Low: 63° High: 78°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

