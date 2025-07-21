KSHB 41 Weather | Rain around Monday morning before heat builds

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Flash flood warnings in place for north central Missouri until mid-Monday morning
- Hottest days this week will be Tuesday and Wednesday
- Hot with thunderstorm chances at the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms end during the morning, then partly to mostly sunny, hot & humid.
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
High: 90º
Heat Index: 102º
Tonight: Some thunderstorm could be in store for northwest Missouri into early Tuesday. Areas around KC and south should stay dry.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 73º
Tuesday: The heat increases with little to no chance of scattered thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, hot & humid with dangerous heat indices.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Low: 76º High: 95º
Heat Index: 108º
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with dangerous heat indices.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Low: 78º High: 94º
Heat Index: 110º
