KSHB 41 Weather | Rain around Monday morning before heat builds

WEATHER HEADLINES



Flash flood warnings in place for north central Missouri until mid-Monday morning

Hottest days this week will be Tuesday and Wednesday

Hot with thunderstorm chances at the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms end during the morning, then partly to mostly sunny, hot & humid.

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

High: 90º

Heat Index: 102º

Tonight: Some thunderstorm could be in store for northwest Missouri into early Tuesday. Areas around KC and south should stay dry.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 73º

Tuesday: The heat increases with little to no chance of scattered thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, hot & humid with dangerous heat indices.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Low: 76º High: 95º

Heat Index: 108º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with dangerous heat indices.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Low: 78º High: 94º

Heat Index: 110º

