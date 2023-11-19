Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Rain begins 10 a.m.-noon, then stays through Monday

Rainfall totals will be around 0.75" to 1.50".
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-11-19 08:26:45-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain, heavy at times, begins 10 a.m.-noon
  • Rain, heavy at times, will continue through Monday
  • The rain should taper to drizzle or a few showers during Monday Night football.
  • Nice weather Wednesday and Thanksgiving followed by a chance of rain/snow Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain moving in 10 a.m.-noon. Once it arrives it will be raining the rest of the day.
High: 52° (noon), 47° (3 PM)
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

This Evening: Rain, heavy at times and cool.
Temperatures in the 40s
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Rain continues, heavy at times and cool.
Low: 41°
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Monday: Periods of rain, heavy a times. The rain should taper to drizzle during Monday Night football. Rainfall totals between 0.75" and 1.50"
High: 45°
Wind: E to N 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance for lingering morning drizzle and a few rain showers. Some sun may peek out during the afternoon.
Low: 38° High: 47°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.