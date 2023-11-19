KSHB 41 Weather | Rain begins 10 a.m.-noon, then stays through Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain, heavy at times, begins 10 a.m.-noon

Rain, heavy at times, will continue through Monday

The rain should taper to drizzle or a few showers during Monday Night football.

Nice weather Wednesday and Thanksgiving followed by a chance of rain/snow Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain moving in 10 a.m.-noon. Once it arrives it will be raining the rest of the day.

High: 52° (noon), 47° (3 PM)

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

This Evening: Rain, heavy at times and cool.

Temperatures in the 40s

Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Rain continues, heavy at times and cool.

Low: 41°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Monday: Periods of rain, heavy a times. The rain should taper to drizzle during Monday Night football. Rainfall totals between 0.75" and 1.50"

High: 45°

Wind: E to N 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance for lingering morning drizzle and a few rain showers. Some sun may peek out during the afternoon.

Low: 38° High: 47°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

