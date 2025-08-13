Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain chances are down as temperatures go up

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The warming trend begins today as highs climb to the mid and upper 80s
  • Out 1st heat wave of the summer is possible Friday-Monday, heat index values 105°-115°
  • The next cold front arrives Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid.
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
High: 87º

Tonight: A nice summer night with comfortable temperatures.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 65º

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and humid.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Low: 65º
High: 88º

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with high humidity.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 71º
High: 94º
Heat Index: 105º-115°

Saturday: The heat is on. Mostly sunny and hot with high humidity. There will be more of a breeze.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 75º
High: 95º
Heat Index: 105º-115°

